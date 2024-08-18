Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13.
About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.
