Bank of America Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $50.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Lumentum Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LITE opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. Lumentum has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $985,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Lumentum by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Lumentum by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 360,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after buying an additional 79,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

