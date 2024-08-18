Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.99 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

