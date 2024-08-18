Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.
Berli Jucker Public Stock Performance
BLJZY stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Berli Jucker Public has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13.
About Berli Jucker Public
