BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $279,709.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $352,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,378 shares of company stock worth $3,148,710. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. CWM LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

BlackLine Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $51.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

