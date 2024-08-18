Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,400 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 532,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ BLFY opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BLFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.
