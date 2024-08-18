Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.75%.

OBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

