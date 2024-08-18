Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,059 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

