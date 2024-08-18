Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,083 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 215.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 390.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,375,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $431.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.05. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $449.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

