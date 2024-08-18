Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,177 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,099,000 after acquiring an additional 890,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $86,647,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,024,000 after acquiring an additional 170,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,800,000 after acquiring an additional 109,930 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on R. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $91.31 and a one year high of $143.54.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryder System news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

