Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 14,831 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 20,598.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,903 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 66,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $418,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 75.43%.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.