Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,485 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,957 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 201.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,384,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Imperial Oil by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 747,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,588,000 after purchasing an additional 428,252 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,281,608,000 after buying an additional 316,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,913,000 after buying an additional 293,910 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $76.64 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.4336 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

