Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $932,571,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,594,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,136,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,179.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,070.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $995.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,185.09. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,230,142. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

