Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,424 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2,203.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $172.69. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.