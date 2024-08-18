Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,538 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

Sony Group’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

