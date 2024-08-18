Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 3,196 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1,775.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,422,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.
In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total value of $3,675,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,505 shares of company stock worth $29,218,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COIN opened at $205.31 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.
