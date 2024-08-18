Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 405 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $262.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.93 and its 200 day moving average is $321.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,643 shares of company stock valued at $50,749,324. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.