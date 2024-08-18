Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 410 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Insperity by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $119.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,606 shares of company stock worth $2,987,390. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

