Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 493 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,772.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,998 shares of company stock worth $13,767,866. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $285.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $215.37 and a 12 month high of $290.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

