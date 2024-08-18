Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 690 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NTES. Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NetEase Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 30.54%.

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.