Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 691 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

AEP stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.