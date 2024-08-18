Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth $1,822,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 20.5% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 49.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ATKR. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,370.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $95.59 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $194.98. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.11.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.98%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

