Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 730,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,991,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 249,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

BSAC opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

