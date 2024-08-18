Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,456 shares of company stock worth $71,350,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $914.66 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $925.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $828.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $743.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

