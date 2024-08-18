Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,283 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BWA opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

