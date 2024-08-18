Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,044,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $254.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.18. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

