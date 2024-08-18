Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 412,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $278,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4,291.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

CINF stock opened at $131.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average of $118.15. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

