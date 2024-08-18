Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 95.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 7.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.30.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

