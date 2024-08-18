Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

