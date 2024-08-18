Blue Trust Inc. Buys 11,128 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 275.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $832,785,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Stellantis by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,609,000 after buying an additional 17,261,955 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 63.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,811,000 after buying an additional 5,336,868 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,254,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $106,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stellantis stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $29.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura Securities upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STLA

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.