Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,341 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,340,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,859.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 674.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 84,425 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

