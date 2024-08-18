Blue Trust Inc. Buys 15,235 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 30,470.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,047 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,338 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 984,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,293,000 after purchasing an additional 699,050 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 956,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 464,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 489,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 303,697 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.