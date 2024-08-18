Blue Trust Inc. Buys 205 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 61,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $650,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 337,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $135.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.69. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $136.03.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.