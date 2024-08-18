Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,079 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Corning by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 62,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth about $281,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 467,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,181,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

