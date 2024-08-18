Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,419 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1,645.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $198.38 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $215.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.94.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 74.69%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

