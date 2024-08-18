Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,788 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 6,970.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 86,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $549,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $549,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,718,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,220 shares of company stock worth $2,189,472. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Up 0.6 %

Plexus stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $87.21 and a 12-month high of $132.46.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.