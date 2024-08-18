Blue Trust Inc. Buys 29,336 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

