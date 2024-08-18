Blue Trust Inc. Buys 3,263 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 107,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,111,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after buying an additional 193,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

