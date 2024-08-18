Blue Trust Inc. Buys 347 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $583.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $532.04 and its 200 day moving average is $535.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $593.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 target price (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

