Blue Trust Inc. Buys 4,266 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sanofi by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sanofi by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,077 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Sanofi by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Sanofi by 23.0% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,393,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,323,000 after buying an additional 447,872 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,521,000 after buying an additional 491,498 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

