Blue Trust Inc. Buys 4,286 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

AMLP stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.