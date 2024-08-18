Blue Trust Inc. Buys 4,634 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 358,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,757 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 112.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

TLK opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.