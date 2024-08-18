Blue Trust Inc. Buys 4,636 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 460.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Integer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 520,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 453,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 285,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $121.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $130.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.86.

In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,114 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

