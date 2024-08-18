Blue Trust Inc. Buys 6,897 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 783.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Avient during the second quarter worth $15,520,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 8.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avient by 318.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $46.35 on Friday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

