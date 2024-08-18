Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEZU. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,258,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 386,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $37.81.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

