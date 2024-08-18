Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 13,655 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Virtu Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 40,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VIRT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

