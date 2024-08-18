Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $17,202,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.95.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.87. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

