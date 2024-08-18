Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $142.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

