Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,160,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $185.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $186.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.70.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

