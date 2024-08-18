Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,779 shares of company stock worth $11,103,553. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

